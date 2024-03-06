Second Juvenile Arrested for Knife Attack at Turnpike Shopping Center in Goleta

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 4 in a press release that a second juvenile was arrested in relation to the knife attack that occurred in Goleta on February 27 that left one male juvenile with a laceration on his hand.

Public Information Officer Raquel Zick stated that, throughout the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office identified a separate suspect, another 15-year-old male, as the primary attacker in the assault. An arrest warrant requested by deputies was authorized by a judge for this juvenile, and, on Thursday, February 29, the juvenile suspect was arrested. According to Zick, at approximately 11:35 a.m., deputies located the suspect in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road and arrested him. He was transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, where he was booked for attempted murder.

An initial arrest was made by the Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Turnpike Shopping Center and contacted a juvenile suspect who matched the description of an individual involved in the assault. A concealed fixed-blade knife was later found in possession of the 15-year-old suspect, which he was cited for being in possession of. He was further cited for possession of a knife on school property. He has been released to a guardian while his case is pending and forwarded to juvenile probation.

Zick said that the Sheriff’s Office believes there are additional juveniles who were involved in the attack and are requesting those with information to contact deputies at (805) 681-4100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call their tip line at (805) 681-4171 or go online to SBSheriff.org.