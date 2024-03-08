May the Forge Be with You | Casa del Herrero’s Ember + Forge

When George Fox Steedman, Casa del Herrero’s founder, passed away in 1940, his blacksmith workshop became something of a museum-like time capsule, but it’s coming back to life once again — for just one day — under the guidance of Santa Barbara’s own custom fabrication shop. Casa del Herrero (the “House of the Blacksmith”) brings its metalworking history to life with a unique event, Ember + Forge, presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Forge.

During the event, taking place on April 6, “we’ll be pulling back the curtain on traditional forging techniques. We will forge a variety of bespoke items, including some reproductions of certain items on the Casa del Herrero property,” said Andy Patterson, Santa Barbara Forge’s lead blacksmith and chief production officer.

“For the first time, attendees will walk through our famed blacksmith workshop and view it through the eyes of a metalworker, learning about the blacksmith and silversmith process step by step, just as George Fox Steedman would have done before his passing,” said Edwin Rodriguez Jr., marketing and events director for Casa del Herrero.

Santa Barbara Forge “specializes in heirloom-quality metalwork that stands the test of time and inspires a return to excellence in craftsmanship. Every piece we create is born out of our firm belief that great design coupled with beautiful materials can make our day-to-day lives richer and more rooted,” said Joel Patterson, director of operations of the locally owned family business.

This dragon embellishment at Casa del Herrero is one of the many historic iron pieces that will be re-created at the Ember + Forge event. | Photo: Courtesy

After guests take a walk through Steedman’s 100-year-old workshop and learn more about the blacksmith techniques used both now and then, guides will also give some insights on how he organized his tools and workspace and the ironwork pieces he created. Meanwhile, as tours continue throughout the afternoon, the Patterson brothers and their team will do live blacksmith demonstrations outside, including the re-creation of some of the iconic Steedman pieces and embellishments found throughout the estate.

Rodriguez said the pieces include “horse/dragon heads, and then turning them into fire pokers, horse/dragon keychains, a door knocker, decorative door seals, forming a metal rose — and they are working on a couple other ideas in preparation.”

Not only that, finished items will be sold in a silent auction at the conclusion of the event, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Casa del Herrero. In addition, photos, original Steedman metalwork drawings, and heirloom artifacts will be on display in a mini exhibition nearby with the book The Steedman Silver (by Robert Sweeney with photography by Matt Walla and a foreword by the late George Steedman Bass) on sale inside the property’s new gift shop.

Abbreviated tours of the house are available during the event, and admission includes a barbecue lunch cooked on the actual iron grill that George Fox Steedman made himself.

Ember + Forge takes place at Casa del Herrero, 1387 East Valley Road, Montecito (with parking plus shuttles at nearby El Montecito Presbyterian Church), on Saturday, April 6, from 1-4 p.m. Only 75 tickets are being sold (at $200 general admission) for this exclusive event. See casadelherrero.com/event-calendar/casa-ember-and-forge for more information and sponsorship details.

Casa del Herrero welcomes the public for tours by reservation (fee is $50 with certain discounts available through museums4all.org). Docent-led tours are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the year. See casadelherrero.com for reservations.