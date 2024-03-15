Delorean

Delorean is a distinguished black and white domestic long hair with impressive jowls that add to his charm. At 5 years old, he’s a mature feline with a heart full of stories… and a heart murmur, just to keep things interesting! This gentleman cat may take his time warming up to new humans, but once he does, get ready for a lifetime of loyalty and companionship. You’ll often find Delorean prowling the upper levels of his enclosure, contemplating the mysteries of the universe (or just where his next chicken treat will come from!) He’s a bit of a thinker and an observer, but with a heart that’s full of love for the right person!

Logan

Meet Logan, the dashing 1-year-old Chi mix who’s on a mission to find his fur-ever family! Born in rescue, Logan is ready to break free and find his own pack to call home. With his well-behaved nature, playful spirit, and love for outdoor adventures, Logan is the paw-fect everyday companion! Whether he’s charming you with his intelligence or keeping you entertained with his antics, Logan is guaranteed to bring endless joy and laughter to your home. Don’t let this hoot of a dog slip through your paws—adopt Logan today and let the adventures begin!

Lucy

Meet Lucy, the fur-tastically fun little goofball you’ve been dreaming of! This sweet 8-month-old Border Collie/Aussie/Poodle mix (best guess) is a total love bug who’s always ready to shower you with affection. Lucy’s zest for life knows no bounds—whether she’s exploring the great outdoors or pulling off a playful prank, there’s never a dull moment with this furry friend around! With her intelligence shining through, Lucy will keep you on your toes as you work to stay one step ahead of her clever antics. Get ready to welcome Lucy into your heart and home—she’s beyond excited to find her fur-ever family!

