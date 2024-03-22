Marcos

Marcos is a friendly and easy-going boy. He was recently in a foster home, and we got really great feedback about him. He is mellow and chill and happy to hang out with you on the couch, and always up for a leash walk around the neighborhood or other outings with you. He’s a Pit Bull Terrier about 1 year old and 60 lbs. Call to find out more about Marcos today!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Marcos and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Meet JoJo!

This happy sweet girl is a husky mix and friend to all dogs and kids! (Unfortunately, not cats, so she needs a cat free home.) JoJo loves to play chase, and in general just hanging outside… even by herself! At about 30 lbs., she is a great size for people who wouldn’t have the space for a full size husky, and would like a smaller dog without the worry of stepping on them. To meet with JoJo, please call (805) 450-1010.

Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our MUCH needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.