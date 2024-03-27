Colby

This gorgeous male harlequin dutch bunny is one of the “cheese babies” who were all named after cheeses, like Jack, Stilton, Brie and Fontina. They were raised in a happy foster home so are gentle and sweet. Colby, who is under a year old, is one of the sweetest of the litter and has beautiful litter habits. He would be a wonderful pick for a first-time rabbit family.

Sophie and Scoot

This pair of guinea-pig sisters are under 5 weeks old and are the definition of cute. They came to the shelter fairly shy and nervous but have relaxed and gained confidence. One is a smooth-coated American breed and sports a fabulous crest on her forehead while her sister is a swirly-coated Abyssinian with a half-black face, ear and eye to match.

So skip the pet stores and breeders and come to BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) to meet lots of healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped bunnies and also guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go towww.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Princesa

Looking for a Velcro dog? The kind who will stick by your side no matter what? Princesa is your girl!

This beautiful three-year-old Husky is a true blue kind of girl. She is deeply loyal, loving, and snuggly with the people she cares about and will stick by their side through thick and thin. Like any good fairy tale princess, Princesa loves the nicer things in life — like soft blankets and delicious wet food. And because Princesa can be a bit of a princess in that she likes having everything a certain way, she would probably do best in a home with no cats or small children.

Does Princesa sound like your kind of dog? You can meet her at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.