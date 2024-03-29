Dozens of Trees to Be Removed from Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza

“Let’s focus on the tree perspective” was a standout phrase during the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday. It was said after the general introduction of the semi-controversial De la Guerra Plaza Revitalization project, for which Public Works requested the removal of 49 of the 91 trees around the plaza and in front of City Hall.

We will never know what the actual trees’ perspectives are, but concerned residents reached out to the Independent with angst that removing the trees would also remove “any and all shade” around the plaza and make for a “very sad” Fiesta, as the plaza is home to the annual August festival’s popular El Mercado De la Guerra.

However, Public Works’ Brad Hess explained that while many trees (which are mostly palms) will be removed — as well as the grass — the plaza will have no lack of green. Thirty-eight trees will be protected, 45 proposed new trees — half of which will be canopy trees for shade, the other half palms — will be planted, and three of the old trees will be relocated.

“I realize it sounds like a lot of trees to remove, but we spent quite a bit of time with the [Street Tree Advisory Committee] to explain the reasons behind the plan, and they agreed with the approach,” Hess said.

It is one step in creating a pedestrian-only civic plaza that “can be utilized throughout the year for all kinds of events and gatherings” and celebrates the surrounding “historic buildings” — City Hall, Casa de la Guerra, and what the commissioners humorously struggled to call “715 Anacapa, LLC” (the former News-Press building).

“The Plaza Revitalization Advisory Committee viewed all the proposed changes through the lens of 75-100 years from now, and the landscape plan and trees proposed reflect that,” Hess added.

[Click to enlarge] Renderings of the proposed revitalization project show the general layout of the plaza’s redesign, including the areas where trees will be removed and new trees planted. | Credit: Courtesy

“Putting in a plan that will frame the buildings and grow into a long-term success is what is being proposed, so that requires removing and replacing in some cases, relocating in others, and making some spaces more orderly and not so ‘noisy.’”

The tree removals were unanimously approved by the commission, with the addendum that “Tree 46,” a windmill palm, be boxed and relocated to a site determined by the city arborist and that the landscape plan be updated to reflect the movement of two rare Nile tulip trees (not widely found in Santa Barbara outside of Franceschi Park) to the sides of City Hall’s main entrance. Other trees that will also be staying include some Mexican fan palms and City Hall’s big historic pepperwood tree.

Public Works is still awaiting full approval for the project so they can begin construction, which, “if all things go smoothly,” they anticipate could happen in about 18 months, Hess said. Until then, though, the trees will stay.