UCSB and Community Partners Implement Deltopia Restrictions and Safety Measures

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

In continued partnership with Santa Barbara County, the City of Goleta and the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD), UC Santa Barbara has again put in place a host of regulations and policies for the first full weekend of April. The restrictions are meant to ensure the safety of students and the broader community during the annual unsanctioned event formerly known as Deltopia.

As in years past, a number of restrictions will be in effect on campus, in Isla Vista, and in the neighboring community over the “Warm Up” weekend (April 5–7), and no overnight visitors will be allowed in residence halls or any university-owned housing.

Programming planned during this period — both on campus and in Isla Vista — is intended to draw students off the streets and into sanctioned events.

The Associated Students Program Board will hold a concert at the UCSB Events Center Saturday, April 6, that is open only to current UCSB students. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, April 6, the Isla Vista Spring Festival, hosted by IVCSD, will be held from 1–6 p.m. at Little Acorn Park, featuring live music and food. Restrooms will be accessible across Isla Vista, and resources including Life of the Party and Gauchos for Recovery will be available during the event. In the leadup to the weekend, the district will use social media and door-to-door canvassing to spread awareness of resources including Community Service Officer (CSO) safety escorts, local special ordinances and the spring festival.

Surrounding beaches will be closed to the Campus Point Beach and Sands Beach at UC Santa Barbara will be closed from Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, in coordination with Santa Barbara County’s closure of beaches in Isla Vista. Additionally, the County Community Services Department declared all Isla Vista beaches closed to public entry to protect public health and safety and to protect the beach from excessive waste and litter.

UCSB is also restricting overnight visitor parking and will be implementing traffic safety checkpoints on campus throughout the weekend.

Campus officials have worked diligently to develop a parking plan to help ensure the safety of the campus community of students, faculty, staff and others who are authorized to use campus facilities during the “Warm Up” weekend. Additional measures will be in place to discourage the unauthorized use of campus parking facilities to gain access to Isla Vista during the weekend.

Effective Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, the campus will be closed to overnight visitor parking. Campus checkpoints will be set up beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and will continue as needed throughout the weekend to provide safety and security to the campus. Unauthorized vehicles will be denied access without prior approval.

To park on campus overnight on the dates identified above, all vehicles must be registered with a valid “Reserved,” “A,” “B,” “C,” “H,” or an Annual “Night & Weekend” ePermit.

Short-term ePermit, including Daily, 15-Day Night & Weekend, and Visitor permits issued from the TPS permit portal, permit dispensers and ParkMobile will expire at midnight, Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. These permits are not valid for overnight parking. Unauthorized vehicles parked overnight on campus are subject to a $300 citation and vehicles may be impounded at the owner’s expense. The enhanced parking restrictions will cease between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for normal business on campus.

As in previous years, some campus parking locations will be closed to support enhanced safety and security measures.

In addition to parking lot closures, traffic in and around the campus will be impacted. If the Sheriff’s Department deems it necessary, access to El Colegio Road and/or Isla Vista may be closed for safety reasons. If roads are closed, proof of residency may be required to enter. Certain roads in Isla Vista may be barricaded and closed to vehicular traffic.

Additional parking restrictions will be in place for certain blocks in Isla Vista and in Goleta neighborhoods around UC Santa Barbara.

Any party or gathering that violates the county outdoor festival and social host ordinance, which prohibits paid entry, alcohol sales, attendance above 250 people and allowing people in rooftops or cliffs, among other things, will be shut down by law enforcement.