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The County of Santa Barbara Probation Department announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk individuals with multiple driving under the influence (DUI) convictions.

“Receiving this grant funding is an important investment in our ability to improve community safety and make a meaningful impact on traffic safety outcomes,” said County of Santa Barbara Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “Through this program, we will focus on individuals who pose the greatest risk on our roadways. Officers will use targeted interventions, accountability, and evidence-based strategies to address high-risk driving behaviors and reduce recidivism. Our goal is not only to hold individuals accountable, but to change behaviors, prevent future offenses, and make our communities safer.”

Funding will go toward check-ins with people on probation for impaired driving-related offenses to make sure they are following the court-ordered terms of their probation. The grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing to ensure they are following the terms of their probation, officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders.

“Intensive supervision programs play a key role in reducing DUI recidivism through accountability, support, and treatment,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By funding programs that help people with high-risk or multiple DUI convictions change their behavior, we’re working to reduce repeat DUI offenses and protect communities from the harm caused by impaired driving.”

The grant program runs through September 2027.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.