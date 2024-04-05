Where are our husky lovers at? Bolt needs no introduction! This charming pup was rescued as a stray in March 2023 and found his way to our shelter in September. That’s 7 whole months later with no family to call his own. Let’s unite to find him a loving home so he doesn’t have to spend his one-year anniversary of not having a family in a shelter! Share this and help Bolt embark on a new journey with his new family. We know you’re out there! Apply today syvhumane.org .

