Kitchen Cabinet Color Considerations

So, you’ve decided it’s time to give your kitchen a refresh, but perhaps a full makeover isn’t in the budget. A kitchen is one of the most important rooms in a home, so it’s also one of the places where any updates you make can add the most value to a property. One way to update your kitchen without spending a fortune is to paint the cabinets.

After deciding to update, the next natural question revolves around what color scheme to select. Picking a color that you want to look at every day is important. If you’re planning to sell the home within a few years, selecting a neutral cabinet color that will appeal to buyers should also be taken into consideration. On the other hand, if you’re in your forever home and love color, then the kitchen is a great place to make a bold statement!

One note before we begin: Painting your kitchen cabinets is a big project, and one I would leave to the professionals if you’re not the DIY type!

Whether you do it yourself or go with the pros, here are my tips for choosing the best color for your space as well as some of my favorite colors for kitchen cabinets:

Existing Finishes

When selecting a color, you should first determine what materials or surfaces are staying the same. If you’re keeping the same floors and countertops, then obviously selecting a cabinet color that works with these materials is important. In general, I recommend having some contrast between cabinets, floors, countertops, and backsplash, so if the floors are staying the same and they are darker, opting for a lighter kitchen cabinet color would be ideal.

If both floors and countertops are staying the same, what colors do you see in these materials? Try selecting a color for your cabinets that “marries” these surfaces and makes them look related to each other.

Size and Lighting

Another element to consider is how much natural light your kitchen receives as well as how much artificial light you have. A lighter color for your cabinets is going to help the space feel larger, so if your kitchen is small or poorly lit, I’d recommend keeping your cabinets on the lighter side. Larger, well-lit kitchens can take darker colors, especially if you want to create a dramatic look.

Many paint companies now sell large peel-and-stick versions of their paint colors, so you can try a few colors and look at them throughout the day. As the light shifts in your space, paint colors will change in appearance, as lighting has a big impact on how colors appear in a room.

Multiple Colors

For smaller kitchens, I recommend painting the cabinets all the same color, as this will help your space to feel larger. When the eye sees one color, it makes a room larger. On the other hand, two-toned cabinets (where one color is on the lower cabinets and one color is on the upper cabinets), cuts your kitchen in half, visually. If you like adding a secondary color, try painting the kitchen island cabinets in one color and the rest of the cabinets in another color.

My favorite timeless colors for kitchen cabinets:

Peppercorn by Sherwin-Williams

Natural Cream by Benjamin Moore

Shiitake by Sherwin-Williams

Creamy White by Benjamin Moore

Fawn Brindle by Sherwin-Williams

Midnight Oil by Benjamin Moore

Baby Fawn by Benjamin Moore

Grays Harbor by Sherwin-Williams

White Dove by Benjamin Moore

And don’t forget to update your hardware to show off your freshly-painted cabinets! I’d love to see your kitchen updates. Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.