‘Clue,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ the Temptations, and ‘The Addams Family’ Hit the Granada Stage

Pop culture is front and center for the American Theatre Guild’s upcoming Broadway in Santa Barbara series at the Granada Theatre with a line-up of high energy shows coming our way.

‘MOMIX: ALICE’ | Photo: Sharen Bradford

The MOMIX: Alice production (postponed after the since-repaired February water damage to the Granada) is up first on Oct. 1. Using Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland as a “taking off point for invention,” Artistic Director Moses Pendelton’s newest creation is a mind-bending adventure filled with visual splendor and creative movement.

The company of the North American tour of ‘CLUE’ | Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Remember Colonel Mustard in the library with the lead pipe? Clue — based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game — is first up in the series Nov. 26-27. This comedic show is a whodunit that will keep you guessing till the final twist (of the dagger?).

‘MEAN GIRLS’ national tour | Photo: Jenny Anderson

Coming directly from Broadway Jan. 8-9 is Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey, who also wrote the original movie in 2004 and the 2024 remake. For those five people who don’t know at least some version of this story of Queen Bees and Wannabes, it’s the musical story of a teen who grows up on the African savanna, but nothing prepares her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

Then there’s the add-on show STOMP on Jan. 21, a phenomenal song and dance production I’ve personally seen multiple times and am always ready to see again. Picture this: a lively eight-member troupe on stage making beautiful toe-tapping, head-bobbing noise using everything but conventional percussion instruments — from matchboxes to wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps and more — to fill the stage with fabulous and joyful rhythms.

The Motown scene comes to Santa Barbara Mar. 11-12 with Ain’t Too Proud — the Life and Times of the Temptations,a smash-hit Broadway musical (12 Tony Nominations) that follows the band’s extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The final show of the season, May 6-7, is The Addams Family, a hit musical featuring Wednesday Addams, gomez, Morticia and all of our favorite characters created by the legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Season memberships (with the best seats and the best prices) are now available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, granadasb.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office for a package that includes the Broadway touring productions of Clue, Mean Girls, Ain’t Too Proud — the Life and Times of the Temptations, and The Addams Family, with STOMP as an add-on. Tickets to MOMIX: Alice are currently available at granadasb.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office.