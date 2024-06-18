Review | ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Solvang’s Festival Theater

Light horror, robust camp, and a sweet romance bring PCPAs Little Shop of Horrors to life as the summer season at Solvang’s Festival Theater opens with a (sha)boom! By Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and directed and choreographed by Keenon Hooks, this B-movie homage on stage features the vocal talents of leads Alexander Pimentel (Seymour) and Molly Dobbs (Audrey) performing the best-loved songs of this cult classic (including “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly Seymour,” favorites of Broadway sing-along piano bars everywhere); the delicious Diva LaMarr giving voice (and attitude) to bloodthirsty foliage Audrey II; and the consistent comic genius of George Walker as a cavalcade of characters, including the demented, kitten-smashing, nitrous-oxide-huffing dentist on Seymour’s wavering hit list.

Molly Dobbs in PCPA’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ | Photo: Luis Escobar, Reflections Photography Studio

The production is thoroughly entertaining. Movement and characterization are well-designed, and the physical look and feel of the stage (including the massive carnivorous plant) are slightly awry, reminiscent of a cartoon mad scientist’s laboratory. Before the show, I ordered a drink at the Vaquero bar, a Solvang gem, and the bartender asked if the show was appropriate for her young son — after viewing it, I think it could be child appropriate (depending on the child, of course). It’s raucous and loud, and there’s constant motion and color and music to capture even the shortest attention span. Maybe younger kids won’t fully grasp the nuances of Audrey’s toxic relationship or the frustrations of living in poverty, but I bet they’ll love the bulbous man-eating plant begging Seymour to “feeeeed meeeee!”

Little Shop of Horrors is a witty, absurd show with a big heart that has been lovingly devised by the talented artists at PCPA. It remains worthy of the devotion of theater enthusiasts and serves as an effective gateway drug for those looking to dip their toe into the world of musicals. See it on stage in Solvang through July 7. See pcpa.org.