Convivo’s Boar Dinner Is Back

The boar is back.

Following a successful feast last year with Stolpman Vineyards, Convivo’s chef-owner Peter McNee is throwing another on March 20, this time in partnership with Samsara Wine Co.’s winemaker Matt Brady.

“Matt creates phenomenal wines that lend themselves to my style of cooking and will make the boar dinner a standout,’ said McNee, who’s also excited to have chocolatier Jessica Foster collaborating on the dessert menu. “That’s such a rare treat for our guests at Convivo. We feel honored that they want to be part of this dinner,” said McNee.

Just like last year, the boar was raised by Jesus “Chuy” Mendez of Arroyo Grande, who also grows berries, brussels sprouts, herbs, cauliflower, chicken, and lamb. By purchasing the whole animal, McNee must flex his snout-to-tail butchery and cooking skills, using as many parts of the boar as possible in his multi-course menu. He learned much of that during his training days in Italy, where McNee worked often with the country’s famous wild boar.

Boar tortelloni from 2024 Convivo dinner

Two types of boar sausage

A plate from the 2024 Convivo Boar Dinner | Photo: Courtesy

Among other highlights to look forward to are: crochet of wild boar with miso aioli; boar mortadella with preserved lemon focaccia; liver mousse crostino with huckleberries and pickled chilies; a creamy chocolate-meets-pig blood treat called sanguinaccio; boar’s head agnolotti; spit-roasted “boarchetta” with horseradish gremolata; and boar-filled tortelloni in brown butter and sage. That’s only about half the menu.

Brady will be pouring at least five different wines to pair, including clairette, chardonnay, grenache, pinot noir, and a syrah-grenache blend

The event is on March 20, 6-9 p.m., at Convivo, 901 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Tickets are $135.23, and you can click here to reserve your spot.