Many Santa Barbara schools are now out for the summer, but we have a few more celebratory bells to ring! This week we want to celebrate some of our staff and interns as they walked across the UC Santa Barbara stage. Through writing stories for our community, to keeping you informed on our social media, our graduates now move onto the next stages of their lives. Congratulations to our 2024 graduates!

Stephanie Gerson, Social Media Coordinator

Stephanie Gerson: Graduated from UCSB

“My college experience at UCSB was far from conventional, including a year and a half of remote classes, a TA strike or two, and virtually no time spent in a dorm or dining hall. Yet, my unusual freshman year led me to seek out a sense of community on my own, which I found in several campus organizations and special opportunities including the Daily Nexus, Kesem at UCSB, and the History Senior Honors Thesis program. In some instances, I had to create a community where none existed, such as the Art History Club I co-founded after struggling to meet others in my major. I’m incredibly grateful that UCSB introduced me to so many amazing people, professors, and the world of journalism in which I found my true passion!”

Riley Burke, Arts and Entertainment Intern

Riley Burke: Graduated from UCSB

On Sunday, Riley Burke graduated summa cum laude from UCSB with a B.A. in communication and a minor in professional writing with a concentration in journalism. Her time as an intern with the Independent, coupled with her course of study, affirmed her desire to tell stories that matter. After a month of traveling abroad post-graduation, she is set to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in media.

Sierra Van Der Brug, News Intern

Sierra Van Der Brug: Graduated from UCSB

I graduated with a BA in Communication and minors in Professional Writing for Journalism and English. I am grateful for my time at the Independent and being able to learn from so many amazing Santa Barbara journalists.