Authorities Identify UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead at Campus Dorm over Commencement Weekend

Adam Paul Gromotsky — a 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student from Dana Point — was found dead on June 15 near San Joaquin Villages, UCSB’s student dorm complex in Goleta for third- and fourth-year undergraduates, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders arrived at the residence hall last Saturday for a call regarding an “unconscious student,” according to UCSB spokesperson Kiki Reyes. University reports confirm that Gromostky was pronounced dead despite efforts by medical personnel at the scene; Reyes said that while the university cannot provide details “for privacy reasons,” no foul play appears to be involved.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the student who passed away on campus this past week,” Reyes said. “We are aware of the impact and stress as we process this tragedy.”

Witness reports on social media claim that Gromotsky’s death over commencement weekend may have been the result of a fall from a building within the area; however, these accounts remain unverified.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of Gromotsky’s death. A toxicology report is pending and will be made available once investigations are complete, though no other information is available, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Resources are available for students, staff, and faculty to assist in dealing with grief. UCSB encourages those dealing with the impacts of this tragedy, and others, to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling (805) 893-4411.