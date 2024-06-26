‘Legally Blonde’ Bends and Snaps Its Way to Santa Barbara July 12-27

Cambria Metzinger as Elle and Teddy as Bruiser Woods in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of LEGALLY BLONDE, the Musical, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Book by Heather Hach. Directed by Katie Laris. July 10-27, 2024, Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus. | Photo: Ben Crop

Elle Woods was first runner-up at the Miss Hawaiian Tropics contest — and now she’s throwing it all away for a Harvard law degree, all to win back blue-blood boyfriend Warner Huntington III? Welcome to the world of Legally Blonde, the stage musical by Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin, and Heather Hach, presented this summer at the Garvin Theatre by the SBCC Theatre Group. Directed by Katie Laris and based loosely on the film favorite, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows Elle from L.A. sorority queen to fierce legal defender on her own terms — told against a soundtrack of lively early-aughts-style pop-princess bops.

The predominant joke of Legally Blonde is that vibrant, beautiful, fun-loving Elle does not belong at Harvard, where the “serious” people go to handle important business. Cambria Metzinger, who plays Elle, says this musical debunks stereotypes, and is more concerned with Elle finding confidence and purpose than finding a husband. “While ‘movie Elle’ is focused on proving herself to others and winning back her ex-boyfriend, ‘musical Elle’ is on a quest for self-discovery and empowerment,” says Metzinger. “Elle defies many of these stereotypes early on, challenging societal norms and cultural biases. She encourages others to embrace their strengths, pursue their passions, and stand up for what they believe in.”

Legally Blonde runs at SBCC July 12-27. Felicia Hall, who plays Elle’s friend Paulette, teases many iconic moments coming to life with big flashy musical numbers. “One of my favorite moments in the show is the song ‘Bend and Snap,’” she says. “It’s where Paulette gets her groove back!”

“As a natural blonde female working in male-dominated spaces, I personally relate to Elle’s story on a deep level,” says Metzinger. “Getting to know Elle has changed me in ways I didn’t expect…. She has given me confidence to move through the world in my own unique way and to stop apologizing for being myself.”

For more information and tickets, see theatregroupsbcc.com.