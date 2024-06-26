Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About Hidden Cameras in Gardens

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be on the lookout for unwanted hidden cameras around their homes.

On April 16, deputies launched an investigation after a hidden camera was found by gardeners in the front yard of a family’s home on the 200 block of Via El Encantador.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the camera was covered with camouflage tape and plants, revealing only the lens. All items have been taken in since, and are still under further investigation.

During the initial report of the hidden camera in April, there were no immediate threats to public safety, said Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, no other reports of hidden devices like this one have come out since in Santa Barbara.

However, the ongoing investigation and further announcement to the public stemmed from similar cases occurring throughout the state, Zick said.

Gardeners and residents alike are advised to keep an eye out for any suspicious devices, and report them to authorities immediately if found.