Authorities Identify Juan Lopez as the Victim of the Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident on Mesa in Santa Barbara, Suspect Remains At Large

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office identified 39-year-old Juan Lopez as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. on June 29 on the Mesa. As of press time, the driver of the car, whose identity is unknown, is still at large.

On late Saturday night, the Combined Communications Center received a call that an injured person was lying in the road near Santa Barbara City College on the 800 block of Cliff Drive.

As of now, the investigation into the crime is “active and open.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Watch Commander’s Office at (805) 897-2376 or SBPD Dispatch at (805) 882-8900.