California Wine Festival Returns to Santa Barbara

The California Wine Festival will make its return to Santa Barbara this summer! Guests can sample vintage wines from California’s top winemaking regions, try gourmet appetizers from local restaurants, and enjoy live entertainment during the festival’s two-day run. Notable vineyards all across California will be represented at the festival, with rare wines from wineries based in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles, Santa Barbara, Temecula, and more.

The festival will start on Friday, July 18, with the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s Plaza del Sol. The night will kick off with a “first sip” champagne reception, followed by tastings of rare and vintage wines. Sips will be accompanied with gourmet hot and cold bites, live music by American Idol finalist Adam Lasher, and a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets.

Friday will also feature a silent auction, where guests can bid on highly esteemed items, like exotic wines, exquisite tasting tours, and dining experiences. Auction proceeds will support The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and help the organization’s mission of ending hunger, increasing food security, and transforming the health of local residents through good nutrition.

Guests enjoy the music at the 2023 California Wine Festival. | Photo: Hannah Weaver

The event continues on Saturday, July 20, with the Beachside Wine Festival, which will take place at Chase Palm Park Oceanside from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will be able to dive deep into the state’s distinguished wine culture through one-on-one conversations with experts and firsthand experience in tasting. Hundreds of premiere California wines and regional craft brews will be present at the event, and local Santa Barbara restaurants will provide appetizers. Southern California Reggae band Upstream will be performing live music.

VIP Pavilion guests will be able to access serving stations, cooking demos, and exclusive appetizers from revered chefs. The VIP Pavilion will feature demos by Coast Range x Eric Greenspan (New School Cheese), Chef Miles Robert, David Schoen (Rice Browns), Zoya (Fysh Food), and Finch & Fork.

The Santa Barbara portion of the festival will offer a one-of-a-kind “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” competition. Guests will be able to sample tri-tip steaks and vote for the top contender from the following competitors: Barbareño, Best BBQ, Big G’s Barbecue, Santa Barbara Woodfire Catering, and Solvang Brewing Company.

The California Wine Festival is a 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased here.