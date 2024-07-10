News
Transportation

Gas Prices Drop a Nickel in Santa Barbara

Average Now $4.86 Compared to $3.46 Nationwide

By
Wed Jul 10, 2024 | 3:31pm
Fuel Depot in Santa Barbara on the corner of Turnpike and Calle Real on Tuesday, July 9. | Credit: Angel Corzo

As of Monday, gas prices in Santa Barbara have dropped by 0.5 cents for an average of $4.86 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, an American company that provides updates on gas prices across the country. The company surveyed 56 stations within Santa Barbara. 

In Santa Barbara, the cheapest station was priced at $4.55 per gallon and the most expensive at $5.69 per gallon. Comparatively, throughout the country, the average price for gas is $3.46 per gallon.

In the past decade, Santa Barbara has experienced a flux of gas prices, with the most expensive average price in 2022 at $6.05 per gallon, while the cheapest average was $2.97 per gallon in 2016. However, as of last year gas has increased by 4.8 cent, where the average was $4.82 per gallon. 

Related Posts

Thu Jul 11, 2024 | 03:16am
https://www.independent.com/2024/07/10/gas-prices-drop-a-nickel-in-santa-barbara/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.