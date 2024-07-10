Gas Prices Drop a Nickel in Santa Barbara

As of Monday, gas prices in Santa Barbara have dropped by 0.5 cents for an average of $4.86 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, an American company that provides updates on gas prices across the country. The company surveyed 56 stations within Santa Barbara.

In Santa Barbara, the cheapest station was priced at $4.55 per gallon and the most expensive at $5.69 per gallon. Comparatively, throughout the country, the average price for gas is $3.46 per gallon.

In the past decade, Santa Barbara has experienced a flux of gas prices, with the most expensive average price in 2022 at $6.05 per gallon, while the cheapest average was $2.97 per gallon in 2016. However, as of last year gas has increased by 4.8 cent, where the average was $4.82 per gallon.