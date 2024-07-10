Santa Barbara City Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak on Cliff Drive

Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a gas leak on the 1400 block of Cliff Drive on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the evacuation of a church and daycare in the area.

Parents were notified that a shelter in place was being held at Cliff Drive Care Center at around 2:30 p.m., with kids being held in the preschool and infants in the upstairs sanctuary, according to a source from the care center. Adjacent properties on the corner of Cliff Drive and Santa Cruz boulevard were later evacuated, including the Cliff Drive Care Center and Free Methodist Church, according to the S.B. City Fire Department.

Personnel from Southern California Gas Company arrived on the scene to work toward limiting the leaks, noted City Fire. Tests were run to check levels of ambient gas in the area in order to determine if it was safe for people to be outside, according to witness reports.

At approximately 3:20 p.m, City Fire and SoCal Gas cleared the neighboring properties to resume activities as usual.