Jackson Browne Announces Special Santa Barbara Show to Celebrate Lobero Building’s Centennial

Legendary musician and fighter of the good fight Jackson Browne will make a rare appearance at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, August 4, in a special Centennial Celebration of the Lobero building’s 100th anniversary. The show is geared as a gift to locals, with tickets sold only in-person at the Lobero Box Office (33 E. Canon Perdido Street) on Saturday, July 13. Sales begin at 10 a.m., with a limit of two tickets per person.

A long-time social justice, environmental, and educational activist who has supported everything from anti-nuclear alternative energy resources to political freedom in Central America, Browne also has long-time ties to Santa Barbara, with a second home in Hollister Ranch. Over the past 50-plus years, he has also frequently appeared at benefit shows in town supporting local causes.

A more than five-decade long career as a singer-songwriter on classic albums like Late for the Sky, The Pretender, Running On Empty, and For Everyman have earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as countless generations of devoted fans.

Advocacy work has also remained central to his career, and the now 75-year-old activist has been the recipient of Duke University’s LEAF Award for a Lifetime of Environmental Achievement in Fine Arts, the NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award, and The John Steinbeck Award, among other honors.

Tickets to this special anniversary concert are expected to sell out quickly. For more information, see lobero.org.