Aided By Weather, Crews Make Modest Progress on Lake Fire

Firefighters are battling smoky conditions and high temperatures as the Lake Fire continues to burn, now covering 38,523 acres north of Los Olivos nine days after it began near Zaca Lake.

As of Sunday, July 14, the fire remained at 19 percent containment with more than 3,400 personnel fighting it — including 91 crews, 16 helicopters, and nearly 250 engines. It is the largest fire currently burning in California.

In the South Zone of the fire, an increase in humidity overnight brought a decrease in activity. Still, there were some uphill runs in the early part of Saturday evening, according to CalFire.

Conditions were smoky and temperatures high as firefighters worked over the weekend. | Credit: U.S. Forest Service via Facebook

After high winds caused the fire to “slop over” containment lines in some areas, hand crews working on Figueroa Mountain have continued to reinforce those lines, said CalFire operations chief Clint Swenson.

“Yesterday, crews were able to complete the direct line, going down Goat Peak, into Happy Canyon Road, and they’re securing those lines moving back up towards Davy Brown Creek,” Swenson explained.

In the North Zone, firefighters made progress and opened up access roads, assisted by increased humidity and cooler temperatures overnight. The fire is continuing to back down to the Sisquoc River and crews are working to “close” the fire’s edge, the U.S. Forest Service said in its Sunday update. Around Zaca Ridge, spot fires near Davey Brown and Ranger Peak are being contained and tied into the main fire.

“The fire has gone into the wilderness, so [crews] are going in there and doing a handline with minimal-impact suppression tactics,” said Jason Wingard with the incident management team.

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon rose to the mid-80s and lower 90s in some areas, including the Sedgwick Reserve, with moderate wind gusts reaching 16-18 miles per hour. The day saw a return to mostly clear skies as the weekend’s “monsoonal moisture” — which brought scattered thunderstorms and light rain to Southern California — began to wane.

A helicopter flies over the scorched mountain range. | Credit: U.S. Forest Service via Facebook

An Air Resource Advisor arrived at the Lake Fire on Sunday, and will begin issuing “Smoke Outlooks” on Monday morning, according to the Forest Service. Moderating weather conditions, including light winds and higher relative humidity, reduced smoke production on Sunday, meaning Santa Barbara County is experiencing “good” to “moderate” air quality for the time being.

No new evacuation warnings were issued on Sunday for Santa Barbara County, after the Sheriff’s Office dialed back some of its evacuation orders and warnings Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire — which has threatened 794 structures, destroyed three, and damaged one, as well as injured six firefighters — is still under investigation.

On Friday evening, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency in response to the Lake Fire. After being ratified by the Board of Supervisors on July 16, the emergency proclamation will help bring in federal assistance if necessary and free up a broad range of county resources to be funneled directly toward fighting the fire.

However, competition for firefighting aircraft and other resources is bound to come out of the nearby, 20,000-acre Hurricane Fire burning in San Luis Obispo, which crossed into Kern County and prompted an evacuation order for the area on Saturday night. It is 10 percent contained.

Santa Barbara County Fire hand crews worked tirelessly to dig and rebuild control lines on the back of Figueroa Mountain. | Credit: Scott Safechuck via X

The following areas in Santa Barbara County remain under an EVACUATION ORDER:

The area east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary, and north of the Sisquoc River

The area to the east of Lisque Creek and north of the Sedgwick Reserve facilities.

Goat Rock Areas (Area of Goat Rock, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the U.S. Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road, and south of Cachuma Mountain)

S.B. Ranger area (remote forest area east of Goat Rock)

Parts of the Figueroa Mountain area as follows: south of Tunnel House at Sisquoc River, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the southern end of Cachuma Mountain, and west of Los Padres National Forest areas

All areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Rd. at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River

The following areas remain under an EVACUATION WARNING:

The area between 8721 Foxen Canyon Road and the intersection of Zaca Lake Road and Foxen Canyon Road. Foxen Canyon Road is this area is back open.

Area east of Kelly Canyon, north of Sisquoc River, west of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, and south of the Los Padres National Forest.

Area starting at the south end of Cachuma Creek, northeast of Santa Cruz Creek to Santa Cruz Peak, west through Grand Spring, and to the northern part of Cachuma Creek.

Area east and north of Alisos Rd. (L-shaped road), west of Cachuma Creek, and south of the U.S. Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road.

Areas north of Zaca Creek Road to Rancho Sisquoc and south of the Sisquoc River

Note: Highway 154 is not within the Evacuation Warning zone and remains open.

For the most recent updates, including air quality information and evacuation maps, go to ReadySBC.org.