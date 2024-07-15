Armenian Winemaker Coming to Cuyama Buckhorn

The resurgence of winemaking in Armenia became quite the buzz last fall with the release of the film Cup of Salvation. Directed by Jason Wise and produced by his SommTV team, the film follows the efforts of Vahe Keushgerian to return the country — which was a viticultural hub for millennia until the Soviet Union took over — to the forefront of the global wine scene.

Along the way, he struggles through the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the since-disbanded Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, where many of the best vineyards exist. Keushgerian is then emboldened to head south to Iran, where he quietly exports grapes to make the first commercial wine from that Islamic republic in decades.

Since my own wine journalism career is rooted in a trip I made to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh 20 years ago, Keushgerian’s plight — which also involves his daughter, Aimee Keushgerian — is very close to my heart. I wrote a longer story about their story and my own back in February in this article, and expanded on that in my Full Belly FIles newsletter. I also recorded a podcast with the Keushgerians for Wine Enthusiast, which you can listen to here.

This Friday, July 19, I will get to meet Keushgerian for the first time in person, as he’ll be co-hosting a winemaker dinner at the Cuyama Buckhorn. He’ll be pairing three of his brands — Keush, Zulal, and Molana, which is the Iranian wine — with the cuisine of Chef Hugo Vera and two surprise guests chefs. The evening will feature six courses, including a whole-animal, family-style entree, and attendees will all sit at one large table with Keushgerian.

“The dinner came about after I saw the documentary,” explained the Buckhorn’s GM Scott Augat. “I cold emailed info@molana …, congratulating Vahe on his ballsy endeavor.” He asked about import options, and also mentioned that the Buckhorn’s co-owner Ferial Sabeghian is originally from Iran. “Then I also mentioned a wine dinner should he ever be in town,” said Augat. “He personally responded to my email and mentioned him being in the states for four days in July.”

That spur-of-the-moment outreach is sure to educate and entertain attendees on Friday night, myself included. There are still seats available for $160. Click here to reserve a spot.