News
Courts & Crime

Santa Barbara Police Search for Suspect in Hit-and-Run on Eastside

Pedestrian Injured, Police Believe Driver Was Involved in Prior Theft on July 11

By
Tue Jul 16, 2024 | 9:52am
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Santa Barbara Police investigators are looking for a man involved in several crimes, including a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian with minor injuries on July 11, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Eastside Santa Barbara near Gutierrez Street. Upon investigation, officers found that the suspected driver had fled after committing a theft in the area, when he “struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.”

The incident is still under investigation, and police provided no description of the driver involved.

Related Posts

Tue Jul 16, 2024 | 20:31pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/07/16/santa-barbara-police-search-for-suspect-in-hit-and-run-on-eastside/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.