Santa Barbara Police Search for Suspect in Hit-and-Run on Eastside

Santa Barbara Police investigators are looking for a man involved in several crimes, including a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian with minor injuries on July 11, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Eastside Santa Barbara near Gutierrez Street. Upon investigation, officers found that the suspected driver had fled after committing a theft in the area, when he “struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.”

The incident is still under investigation, and police provided no description of the driver involved.