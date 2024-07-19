String of Restaurant Burglaries Across Santa Ynez in Recent Weeks

Deputies in the Santa Ynez Valley are investigating a string of five forced-entry restaurant burglaries that have taken place in recent weeks, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe there is more than one suspect associated with these crimes, and as of press time, no suspects have been identified.

According to information released by Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Raquel Zick, the first in the series of burglaries took place on July 6 at California Tacos in Buellton. The following week, on July 13, deputies responded to a second report for burglary at Taco Roco in Buellton. Two additional reports of restaurant burglaries at the Red Barn and S.Y. Kitchen were made on July 17, with a fifth burglary taking place the following day at AJ Spurs in Buellton.

“In each of these cases, suspects forced entry and targeted locations where cash was kept,” noted Zick. The amount stolen at each location is currently under investigation; however, police believe multiple suspects are linked to these crimes.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation at (805) 685-5000, or for anonymous tips, call the (805) 681-4171 or submit online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.