Late Artist Chris Potter’s Artwork Selected as Official NatureTrack Film Festival Poster

The 2024 NatureTrack Film Festival poster features a painting by the late Chris Potter. | Photo: Courtesy

Late local artist Chris Potter’s portrait of “Potter’s Point” bluffs was selected as this year’s official NatureTrack Film Festival poster. The city of Goleta also recently renamed those very bluffs in honor of the late artist, who passed away from a rare form of cancer earlier this year.

Potter was born in Santa Barbara, and set out to paint a landscape a day after leaving his day job in 2010. He became a staple of the community, being spotted painting around Santa Barbara and raising money for a variety of causes through art shows.

Julie Beaumont Potter, Potter’s wife, revealed the poster on Thursday, July 11, at the Camino Real Cinemas, where the festival will be taking place in October.

“Chris and I have always loved to support local nonprofits,” said Beaumont Potter. “When the NatureTrack Film Festival reached out to me, it was an honor to have them use the portrait by Chris of his favorite spot for their poster.”

“We couldn’t think of a better image for this year’s poster than Potter’s Point,” NatureTrack Film Festival Managing Director Gareth Kelly said. “We know Chris meant so much to the local community, and we’re thrilled to honor his life and his work in this way”.

The NatureTrack Film Festival will take place October 11-13. Tickets can be purchased here.