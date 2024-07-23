‘Project Fiesta!’ Celebrates 100 Years of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta

This year marks 100 years of celebrating Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, and what better way to commemorate than to bring back years’ worth of rich history on display at an expanded version of the annual Project Fiesta! at The Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The exhibit is now on view and will be open to the public through November 1.

Fiesta’s first poster, 1924 | Credit: S.B. Historical Museum

Project Fiesta! revisits a century’s worth of Santa Barbara’s traditional Fiesta celebrations and consists of two galleries filled with the largest collection of Fiesta artifacts. The centerpiece, “Project Fiesta! Centennial” is made up of the largest grouping of annual Fiesta posters from the Museum’s Fiesta-related collection, with several on loan from community members.

Dacia Harwood, the Museum’s executive director, shared her excitement for the exhibit. “Fiestas from years past will be brought to life with a century of memories. This not only commemorates the Old Spanish Days Fiesta centennial, but also salutes the thousands upon thousands of community members who through the decades have created the celebrations.”

The exhibits also feature a number of photographs, films, programs, sheet music, costumes, and a large selection of festive commemorative badges that have been produced each year since 1926. Guests will also have the opportunity to see parade attire throughout the years, including antique clothing that has been altered to be worn by descendants of some of the oldest Santa Barbara families. In addition, one of the special features will include footage of the very first 1924 El Desfile Histórico (The Historical Parade).

As part of the special exhibit, the museum is also hosting a series of Fiesta themed events including the upcoming “Una Fiesta de los Adobos” special centennial fundraiser on July 26.

Admission to Santa Barbara Historical Museum, located at 136 E. De la Guerra St., is free and they are open Wed.-Sun. from noon to 5 p.m. For more information about the exhibit and other events that will be hosted through the Fiesta period, visit sbhistorical.org/exhibitions.