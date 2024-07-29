Single Tickets for UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures’ Events Go On Sale Friday

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs at the Granada Theater April 15 & 16 | Credit: Dario Calmese

It might be summer, but culture watchers know that this is no time to dilly-dally when it comes to reserving seats for the upcoming season of Arts & Lectures (A&L) events.

With a roster of offerings that includes Yo-Yo Ma, Wynton Marsalis, Itzhak Perlman, Yotam Ottolenghi, Dr. Jennifer Doudna, Anne Lamott, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Pink Martini, Mavis Staples, Fran Lebowitz, Salman Khan, and Twyla Tharp Dance, among others, single tickets for the 2024-2025 UCSB Arts & Lectures’ season go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

There are more than 47 events to choose from (with more sure to be added later) in the season that begins on Tuesday, October 1, with a concert and opening night festivities featuring Snarky Puppy, a band that is known as one of the hardest working and most sophisticated proponents of jazz funk. Later that week, Friday, October 4, is HARAWI, an exciting new American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) production, featuring soprano Julia Bullock and pianist Conor Hanick, among others. Also on the calendar that weekend, on October 5, is a talk with revolutionary educator and Khan Academy founder Salman Khan, who will discuss the next frontier of personalized learning.

To give you an idea of the extensive breadth of this season, later that month we’ve got Mavis Staples and The War and Treaty on a dual headliner double; the London Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring soloist Patricia Kopatchinskaja and conducted by Edward Gardner; celebrated chef and best-selling author Yotam Ottolenghi; Belgian theater artists Ontroerend Goed with Fight Night; and the Queen of Mariachi, Aida Cuevas, with a tribute to the great Mexican composer and pop icon Juan Gabriel. That’s just the first month!

Snarky Puppy | Credit: Ignacio Orrego

Wynton Marsalis | Credit: Courtesy

For a complete schedule of events, see ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu. That is also where you can purchase single tickets beginning on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. You can also call (805) 893-3535 or go in-person to the Arts & Lectures Ticket Office (Campbell Hall lobby on the UCSB campus; walk-up hours are Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.).