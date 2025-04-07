This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 6, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy Spring! Over on Emily Henderson’s blog, she’s relishing the freshness of the spring season by highlighting her favorite hues of green. It’s a show-and-tell of six shades of green, all from Sherwin Williams, with examples and back stories galore. The green kitchen cabinets above are SW 6187: Rosemary, which, she explains, has a bit more yellow and warmth than its sister color SW 6208: Pewter Green — but they all look green to me. I love how the green of the cabinets plus the leaves in the wallpaper really bring that spring feeling inside this kitchen.

Credit: True Residential

For a different kind of freshness, let’s look at what’s inside our refrigerators. I was intrigued to learn recently that there’s a product called Shelfy that ensures your fridge — and its contents — will stay fresher than ever. “We believe freshness should never be a challenge. By creating an environment that preserves freshness, we help you get the most out of your produce,” shared Paolo Ganis, CEO of Shelfy creator Vitesy. Their site gives a bunch of tips to keep your foods at their freshest. And that yummy sorbet-colored fridge above? I couldn’t help sharing. It’s from True Residential, a luxury refrigeration company with custom shades to die for.

Credit: Courtesy

Speaking of all things fresh and vibrant: Check out this new listing in downtown Santa Barbara, on quaint Brinkerhoff Avenue. Our Great House Detective featured this home in a recent article about Queen Anne–style homes, and she profiled it several years ago in an article about its haunted past. So if it looks or sounds familiar, it’s because its fame precedes it! My friend Ruth Ann Bowe shared the scoop that 519 Brinkerhoff Avenue is now on the market. This interesting home is open today from 10a.m.-4p.m., so you can see it for yourself. Legend says that it’s haunted by a ghost named Lord Harry, so visit if you dare!

Credit: Kristen Renee Photography



For a live in-person dose of springtime camaraderie — join the Indy team next Saturday, April 12, for our annual Backyard Brunch event. Sixteen food and drink purveyors will fill our bellies and keep us hydrated, the Brasscals! will keep us entertained with their lively sounds and antics, and a lovely spring afternoon will be enjoyed by all. (Photo above from BYB 2024!) The fun happens on the grounds of Goleta’s Rancho La Patera & Stow House with proceeds going to the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund. The fund — named in honor of renowned Santa Barbara activist Mickey Flacks — underwrites the Independent’s environmental and social justice journalism by funding budding journalists and specific editorial projects to help us keep reporting on topics that need coverage now more than ever. Food, fun, and friends all for a good cause … and hopefully in the sunshine! For the full details and to buy tickets, click here. And if you reach out to me directly, I’ll happily share my friends and family discount code. I hope to see you there!

Here are your links to this week’s issue with Moss Jacobs and the S.B. Bowl season taking the front cover by storm, and this gorgeous home offered by Ricardo Munoz on the Real Estate cover. Coming this Thursday — it’s our big Spring Home and Garden issue! — with a slew of fun ideas that you’ll want to check out. Until then, enjoy your Sunday!