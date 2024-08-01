Santa Barbara Unified, School Employees Union Tentatively Agree to Across-the-Board Raises 

In a negotiations update this week, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced that it reached a tentative wage agreement with the California School Employees Association (CSEA).

The union — composed of staff such as custodians and family engagement liaisons — will be receiving the same raise as the Santa Barbara Teachers Association, should the agreement pass a CSEA membership vote.

Among other tentative agreements, CSEA and the district agreed to a 10 percent increase this year; a 3 percent increase on July 1, 2025; and a 2 percent increase on January 1, 2026.

The next negotiation session is on August 7. As soon as negotiations are completed, all tentative agreements reached need to be ratified by CSEA Chapter 37 membership and approved by the Board of Trustees before they may take effect.