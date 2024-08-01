Xena

Everyone’s favorite 8-month-old kitty, Xena has a warrior’s name and a teddy bear’s heart. She loves to cuddle and get pets, and she’ll quickly say hello the moment you make her acquaintance! Amiable and friendly, Xena gets along with everyone she meets. Give her a treat and she’ll follow you around all day long. Having lived with cats, she loves to play and plays well with others — so she should have no problem joining your family. Come say hi to Xena!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Blair

Blair is an adorable female Shih Tzu puppy who is well socialized with people ,dogs and cats. With her cute appearance and friendly nature, she brings joy to everyone she meets. Blair loves spending time with people, showing affection, and playing with other dogs. She is a perfect companion, offering endless cuddles, laughter, and unconditional love.

For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118. To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations.