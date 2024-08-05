Shredding Tunes

Over the years, San Francisco’s Tommy Guerrero has uniquely positioned himself at the interface of music and skateboarding, carving out distinctive spaces for himself in both spheres. While Guerrero first gained recognition in the skateboarding world as a founding member of the world-class Bones Brigade skateboarding team, he has forever harbored a passion for playing and creating music.

Pulling from an eclectic hodgepodge of influences — including jazz icon John Coltrane, hardcore punk band Bad Brains, gothic rock group Joy Division, Hungarian jazz guitarist Gábor Szabó, and more — Guerrero has pioneered a unique sound that reflects both avant-garde experimentation and skateboarding culture.

Guerrero has released multiple instrumental records since the ’90s, gradually compiling an extensive discography that is simultaneously funky, soulful, and grungy, and can be best described as a motley mix of everything. Masterfully blending elements of rock, jazz, Latin, soul, and trip-hop, Guerrero’s style defies categorization. Nonetheless, consistently at the heart of Guerrero’s music is the graceful twang of his guitar and intoxicating riffs that envelop audiences in velvety melodies.

Don’t miss skateboarder-turned-musician Tommy Guerrero performing his renowned singles, such as “Sun Rays Like Stilts” and “White Sands,” at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club August 31, 8 p.m.

See Guerrero’s video for Future Primitive here. To learn more see sohosb.com.