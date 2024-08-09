New Beginnings for Singer-Songwriter Evan Blix

It’s a familiar story: A band breaks up, its members scatter, and solo careers emerge. Such is the case for Evan Blix, former front man of Santa Barbara’s Glenn Annie. The band was a staple of the music community in town, gracing many of Santa Barbara’s venues. Which is why their split, announced in January, shocked their fans, as they offered little to no explanation for their departure.

“We were all in different positions of life,” Blix offered over the phone one recent afternoon.

Evan Blix | Photo: Courtesy

The band’s dissolution marked a turning point for the 24-year-old, who declared his intent to go solo. Inasmuch as he still felt tethered to Glenn Annie, he recognized that he must move on. However, the challenge of reinventing himself was daunting at first. “I’m really stoked to have had the experience of Glenn Annie,” he mused. “I’m kinda able to use that momentum into furthering my music career.”

Landing on a new moniker was challenging, but ultimately, he decided to go with his last name: Blix. He often oscillates between his full name, Evan Blix, and just Blix. On August 16, he will release his first single and music video under his new brand. The song “Poor Annie” (no, he says, there is no relation to Glenn Annie) is a track written by Blix and produced by Chris Darley at Voyager Studios in Orange County.

On the day of the song release, Blix and his band will perform at the Ojai Deer Lodge. The August 16 show will be one of their last before they play at Gliding Barnacles, a music festival in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

Blix performs with a rotating band, meaning he remains stagnant while other members on instruments like guitar and drums change out. Musician Maxton Hunter of The Caverns often plays drums, with Chris Everett on guitar. “What’s been cool about having a rotating band … is everybody brings their own sort of unique sound,” Blix reflected. He continues to perform songs from Glenn Annie as he wrote them and enjoys it when his fellow bandmates add their own flair to the familiar tracks.

“Poor Annie” is a song that Blix penned years ago. When asked about its message, he said that he doesn’t want to refer to it as a breakup song but that “it’s in the world of romance.” When pressed for more information, he admitted that he writes more off of melody than lyrical meaning, so the song’s interpretation isn’t really black-and-white. “Not many people enjoy hearing that,” he laughed. There is obviously a story to the song, he says, but he enjoys leaving it up for interpretation.

Evan Blix | Photo: Courtesy

However, Blix can quickly identify the intended melody for this track. “The song is piano-driven,” he says. It’s a little “’70s pop rock. The goal is a mix of Harry Nelson, Beatles-y guitar, with hints of Elton John.”

He enjoys having “full control” of his songwriting. He clarifies that his ideas were never discouraged being part of a band, but he’s embracing his unique identity as a solo artist with growing assurance. “I’m kind of trying to trust in my own ideas a little more.”

From left, Luke Holroyd, Evan Blix, Jules Sherman, and Chris Everett on stage | Photo: Courtesy

With “Poor Annie,” the melody takes precedence. The song opens with the repetitive piano chord, setting a nostalgic tone as the drums gently tap a steady rhythm. Blix’s smooth vocals sail over the track, infusing this evergreen sound with a fresh and distinctive style.

Blix grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara High. The inception of his musical journey is hard to pinpoint. His dad introduced him to ’60s- and ’70s-era rock at a young age, which later cemented his sound as an artist. “I was very into the Beatles growing up,” he said. When he was 10 years old, his parents put him in piano lessons. “I wish I stayed with it.” He was also a drummer in a band called “Curly” right out of high school.

These foundational experiences would ultimately shape Blix’s artistic identity. His new song is a testament to his solo career — proof that he can go out alone. Not that he had to prove anything to anyone. But with “Poor Annie,” he shows us that he’s still got “it” and that “it” never left.

This track is just one of many we can hope to see from Blix. “I just want to put out as much music as possible,” he shared. “Ideally, I’d do a whole record.”

Blix will hold his single release party at the Ojai Deer Lodge (2261 Maricopa Hwy., Ojai) on Friday, August 16. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Follow Evan Blix and his music on Instagram at @evanblix.