Music Review | Channel Frequencies Presents: Prom Night with The Framers, Trestles, and Sluttony

The streets of Santa Barbara had an added touch of style and color on the night of April 18, as guests in sequin-embellished dresses and formal suits made their way to “Prom Night” with The Framers. Having only seen prom scenes in American movies back home in France, this night fulfilled my teenage fantasy. As silver-fringed garlands came alive under the club’s signature red lights, and the (compulsory) mirror ball winked at a fun night to come, SOhO set the scene perfectly.

The chance to recall fond memories and to enjoy great live music ensured that the house was full. Couples were greeted with a delicious punch and tunes mixed by DJ DSMV. Stylist Gigi Cantiller — who was unmistakable in her 1920s-inspired light green flapper dress, complete with feathered trim playfully paired with a matching tie and pink heels — coordinated the event. By highlighting Santa Barbara’s local talent, Gigi brought a fresh twist to the theme of prom. Gigi’s goal is to grow the fashion scene in Santa Barbara. Having spotted The Framers for the first time at the Battle of the Bands (which she tipped the bouncer to get into), she was soon enamored by the band’s energy and sound. Organizing prom with The Framers at SOhO was for Gigi a step toward that vision of putting Santa Barbara’s talent firmly in the spotlight.

SOhO’s Prom Night with The Framers, Trestles, and Sluttony | Photo: Ciara Gray

Gigi Cantiller in green, with The Framers at SOhO’s Prom Night with The Framers, Trestles, and Sluttony | Photo: Ciara Gray

Ever since The Framers won Battle of the Bands and performed at the Shabang Festival, they’ve been on the road. Playing a hometown show is always a special treat, and one this band appreciates. As drummer Jake Morenc puts it, “It’s a nice short drive,” while vocalist Jesse Prior adds, “And, we know where to grab food after.” Jokes aside, playing at home means performing for familiar faces — the same people they play softball with or see at hot yoga. Franky Sansone (rhythm guitar) shared his appreciation: “There’s a beauty in this community that sends us off and welcomes us back. They’re the reason we won Battle of the Bands, played at Shabang, and got the chance to travel.” This event was exciting to them because it’s an opportunity to gather groups they admire and introduce outsiders to their community.

Thanks to The Framers, I discovered the all-femme badass punk band Sluttony, who opened the ball. They stylishly juxtaposed chic black see-through dresses and Byronesque shirts with smoky eyes and gothic boots. Their melodies and raw beat raised the crowd’s energy. Hannah Goodwin (vocals) got everyone moving, inviting us to clap along and lose ourselves in the rhythm of their song “Dice.” Watching strong musicians commanding the stage was empowering and I immediately added their tunes to my playlist.

While cooling off before the next band took the stage, the audience snapped pictures in the photobooth, striking has-been duckfaces, swapping hugs and cheeky kisses — moments they’d later sneak into their wallets. It felt like a red-carpet event with a vintage touch: photographers captured memories against a cozy backdrop of quilts and throws. For those thinking ahead to future events — or just feeling the urge for a mid-party transformation — there were two pop-ups of My Damn Closet, featuring satin dresses from Europe tastefully curated by Joey Alexandria.

Trestles from Santa Cruz drew the crowd back to the dance floor with their beachy rock tunes that captured the spirit of Californian youth. Eager to welcome The Framers back home for the first time this year, the audience cheered at the start and throughout the closing session. Blue and red lights danced across the stage as the indie rock punk band ripped through their classics — the audience singing along to “Wonder Why,” raising phone flashes like modern-day lighters during “Clam,” and sparking a mosh pit when the BPM soared during “Dark Chocolate.”

Guests at SOhO’s Prom Night with The Framers, Trestles, and Sluttony | Photo: Cory Cullington

The paparazzi was out at SOhO’s Prom Night with The Framers, Trestles, and Sluttony | Photo: Cory Cullington

With The Framers, you are offered a large musical palette. Different eras came alive on stage — from ’60s blue suits, to a bloodstained, Carrie-inspired emo look straight out of the ’80s, to early 2000s dark fits. Each member brought their own unique vibe, and together they created a powerful yin and yang dynamic, warmly complementing one another. Bass player Allison Corwin was playful, weaving between the drummer, guitarist and singer, before stepping into lead guitarist Oliver Chavez’s edgier, more mysterious energy — the duo has chemistry. Sansone sees his guitar as versatile, just like himself: “I wear my emotions on my sleeve,” he said as he raised his guitar up in the air while carrying on playing. The rich textures of Prior’s voice impressed themselves on you, as she alternated between soft emotive indie rock tones and higher tones of punk garage. She’s a natural on stage. As a special thank you to their home crowd, the group played “JAB” for the first time. This explores a new style of music, which we’ll be able to hear when their new album is released.

In their professional garage-turned-studio, fully renovated by Morenc (drums) down in Goleta, the band shared that their dream venue would be to play at the Santa Barbara Bowl. They lit up with excitement just imagining the possibility. I’m sure that they are not the first band to have had this dream, and I believe that for them, it’s going to be one come true; just like my dream of a prom in America came true for me.

The Framers will be playing at Ventura Music Hall on May 31. Click here for tickets..