A Step into Elubia’s Kitchen

Between El Salvadoran pupusas, Honduran baleadas, and Guatemalan garnachas, Elubia’s Kitchen serves up the finest favorites from all across Latin America.

Elubia and Ruben Orozco founded their Latin American restaurant in 2019 and have not looked back since.

They got their start at the Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Thereafter, they began selling food outside of Santa Barbara Cider Company in Goleta and quickly accrued a loyal following. Elubia’s Kitchen still positions their trailer outside of the cider spot in Old Town Goleta, but it was about a year ago when they realized that they wanted to expand and have their own kitchen and figured Isla Vista would be the perfect place.

“We’ve always loved Isla Vista. We’ve come in for a few events and have always gotten great feedback,” said Ruben.

Some of the dishes from Elubia’s | Credit: Felix Dong

For some, Elubia’s Kitchen is the first time that they were able to order their favorite menu items at a Latin American restaurant. With all the items being gluten- and nut-free, and there being a separate vegan menu, there is something to satisfy everyone’s palate.

Inside the new Elubia’s in Isla Vista | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

“We get people from different cities who come in here and tell us that this is the first time that they have been able to look at the whole menu and pick anything they want,” said Ruben.

After a soft opening almost two months ago, April 23 marked the official grand opening of their Isla Vista location.

Upon stepping into Elubia’s Kitchen, it is evident that this is a family-owned operation. The walls are plastered with mementos and accolades, and Elubia smiles from the kitchen as she hand-makes each and every order that comes through.

A UCSB alumni himself and lifelong Santa Barbara local, opening up shop in Isla Vista is a full-circle moment for Ruben. He recalls his time as a dishwasher, busboy, waiter, and manager at his Aunt Maria’s restaurant, Lupita’s.

“Since I was a little kid working at my aunt’s restaurant and going to school, I always thought Isla Vista was a great environment and a great vibe,” Ruben said. “I saw how she was part of the community. Elubia’s Kitchen is on the same road that her restaurant was on, which is pretty funny.”

Some of the dishes from Elubia’s | Credit: Felix Dong

Since they met about 25 years ago, owning this restaurant has always been Elubia and Ruben’s dream. Having watched their business grow from a festival pop-up to a food trailer to now having their own restaurant, the Orozcos’ dreams are being fulfilled.

“My favorite part of owning the restaurant is seeing her happy. She’s always happy having her own restaurant,” Ruben said of his wife.

Another perk of owning the business has been interacting with customers.

“A family came in from San Francisco, and they were freaking out because they could not believe that this kind of gluten-free menu exists,” Ruben shared.

Some of the dishes from Elubia’s | Credit: Felix Dong

“One time, we had an older gentleman try our garnachas and he said the last time he ate it was 25 years ago, since he came from Guatemala and hasn’t been able to go back,” he added.

Elubia’s Kitchen also sources all their ingredients locally from the farmers’ market and the Isla Vista Food Co-op, ensuring that every plate that leaves the kitchen is made with fresh produce.

Elubia makes aguas frescas fresh from scratch in the restaurant every day, with her signature horchata being a perfect pairing for any of the food items.

The menu offers a wide range of foods including pupusas, garnachas, potato taquitos, street tacos, burritos, Mexican and Guatemalan tamales, enchiladas, and tostadas de tinga and tostadas de cueritos.

Some of the dishes from Elubia’s | Credit: Felix Dong

Elubia began assisting vendors in Guatemala when she was a young teen in exchange for food for her family, and she soon began selling her own food as a teenager. This experience speaks to her lifelong expertise in the kitchen, which is evident with every bite.

“People always mention, ‘Elubia’s food reminds me of my grandma’s,’” Ruben said.

Between the restaurant’s charming interior, heartwarming backstory, and unique menu selection, Elubia’s Kitchen has made a strong entrance into the food scene of Isla Vista, providing a comforting experience for everyone who sets foot in their door.

Elubia’s Kitchen, 6578 Trigo Road, Unit A, Isla Vista. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. See elubiaskitchen.com and elubiaskitchenislavista.com.