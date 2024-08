The largest craft beer festival on the Central Coast came to Carpinteria on Saturday and the 10th annual Surf ‘n’ Suds Beer Festival looked to be just as fun as ever. Featuring a lineup of more than 70 craft breweries, ciders, seltzers, kombucha, and wineries on-site at Carpinteria State Park, the event, presented by Drinklife, also featured live entertainment by Cornerstone Reggae, The Vibe setters, and DJ Marco, as well mega beer pong, lawn games and a great selection of food trucks and merchant vendors.

Photographer Ingrid Bostrom was on hand Saturday to capture the suds fest, which was a benefit for the Young and Brave Foundation. For more information, see surfbeerfest.com.