Lobero Anniversary Block Party Brings Smiling Santa Barbara Community Together

The magical power of music to bring people of all ages and walks of life together was on joyful display at the Lobero Block Party on Saturday. What a fun way to spend a summer afternoon!

Between the upbeat New Orleans–inspired swing rhythms of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and the funky, Latin-influenced beats of Ozomatli, it was almost impossible not to bop your head, tap your toes, and swing your hips to these tunes, and, based on the smiles on everyone’s faces — including my own — feel the upbeat sense of connection in the air as it spread through a crowd that packed the entire block of Canon Perdido Street between State and Anacapa streets.

Ozomatli at the Lobero’s free block party on Saturday, August 10, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Marianne Clark, administrative director of the Lobero | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Lobero Foundation Board President Charles De L’Abre at the Lobero’s free block party on Saturday, August 10, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara enjoys the Lobero’s free block party on Saturday, August 10, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The free concert featuring big name dual headliners Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Ozomatli was a gift to the community to honor the building’s 100th anniversary. In addition to their longevity, both bands have at least 30 years of history themselves, they also both have long ties to Santa Barbara (Dirk Shumaker and Karl Hunter of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy both grew up in town) and have played at multiple venues in Santa Barbara over the years, including the Lobero.

Last year the Lobero also held a free block party, with Chubby Checker and crew twisting their way to town to honor the Lobero’s 150th anniversary. The theater which was founded in 1873, is California’s oldest, continually operating theater and rebuilt in 1924. It is now recognized as one of Santa Barbara’s architectural jewels and a State and City landmark.

Both last year’s and last weekend’s block parties were sponsored by Earl Minnis Presents, which is also presenting an evening at the Lobero with Chubby Checker & The Wildcats on Saturday, August 31, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Centers.