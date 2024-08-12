Refugio State Beach Reopens After Closing Due to Winter Storm Damage

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Refugio State Beach is back on the map as of August 1 after severe winter storm damage shut down the park in February. Crews were tasked with repairing a large sinkhole at the park’s entrance and a damaged culvert system, as well as removing palms trees at risk of falling over at the popular park on Santa Barbara County’s Gaviota Coast.

In the end, many of Refugio’s beloved palms lining the shore were removed over fears that they would injure a beach-goer on the way down. The rest of Refugio remains as it was, and the campground will honor reservations for this month onwards.

“We’re full for pretty much the rest of the summer,” said Dena Bellman, district superintendent of California State Parks.

Gaviota State Park, El Capitán State Beach, and Refugio State Beach are all a part of the State Parks General Plan Update, which will help prepare them for the effects of climate change and ensure there are sustainable recreational activities for visitors. Members of the public are encouraged to fill out the Visitor Experience survey to inform this update.