Shakespeare in the Park

After a 25-year hiatus, Shakespeare is returning to Elings Park.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, the park’s Godric Grove will become an enchanted forest, where unseen fairies and sprites (think Titania, Oberon, and Puck) coexist — and often interfere with — their human counterparts (namely, Helena and Demetrius, Hermia and Lysander).

In the words of the Bard himself, “The play’s the thing.” And this one is A Midsummer Night’s Dream, performed by the award-winning Topanga Canyon–based Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum.

“We’re thrilled to have such an experienced and established troupe visiting our beautiful park,” said Dean Noble, Elings Park executive director. The performance is part of a larger plan that Noble hopes will make Shakespeare at the Park a regular summer theater program.

‘Midsummer Night’s King And Puck | Credit: Courtesy

“When I got here in 2019, my elevator pitch was, ‘Can this park be to Santa Barbara what Golden Gate Park and Balboa Park are to their communities?’” Noble said. “In doing research, I discovered the park had hosted Shakespeare [plays] 25 years ago. The company would do six to eight shows a year, and it was very popular. And if I’m using Balboa Park as our benchmark, and they do Shakespeare, I thought, ‘Let’s test it out and see if it’s something the community might value.’ I’m an old English major, and I’d love to see a summer Shakespeare program.”

Theatricum Botanicum’s signature production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream might be the perfect test. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, it is a magical mix of mistaken identities, cosmic confusions, and unrequited love.

“This is very much a family production,” said actress Ellen Geer, the company’s producing artistic director and daughter of Theatricum Botanicum founder Will Geer. The actor is best known for his portrayal of family patriarch Zeb Walton on the television series The Waltons from 1972 to 1978.

“We want you to bring your kids, no matter how young,” Ellen Geer continued. “And it’s okay if they cry. Our productions are very much like they were in Shakespeare’s day. They’re not fussy. We want you to cheer when you’re happy, jeer when you’re mad — that’s what Shakespeare outdoors should be.”

Performing Shakespeare outdoors brings a particular challenge, but one that Geer and company welcome. “The energy is different,” she said. “Vocal prowess has to be very strong — we don’t work with mics. We develop our actors’ voices so they can achieve this elevated language and make it so anybody can understand it. A child can understand it — that’s our big focus when we do Shakespeare.”

At the helm as director is Ellen’s daughter Willow, the company’s associate producing artistic director. “I’ve had the privilege of being a part of this glorious play for decades,” she said. “As I age, grow, and experience so many different types of love and relationships, I am in awe of the timelessness of Shakespeare and his unwavering ability to illuminate and explore the human heart so eloquently.”

Credit: Courtesy

Created for Theatricum’s theater in the woods, the play is, according to Noble, “a great fit” for the park. “Godric Grove is already magical, with an oak tree growing through the stage,” he said. “This is the perfect way to introduce your family to the world of Shakespeare.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is the first of two offerings at Godric Grove this summer. UC Santa Barbara’s award-winning student company Naked Shakes will stage two performances of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Irwin Appel. Performances are set for September 6 and 8, with tickets and additional information to be announced.

“We are planting the seeds of Shakespeare in Elings Park,” said Noble. “Our hope is to bring the Bard back to the park every summer. Summer Shakespeare could become the next Santa Barbara tradition.”

Advance general admission tickets for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are $20 for adults, $15 for teens and seniors, and free for children under 12. They are available online at elingspark.ticketsauce.com/e/midsummer-nights-dream-at-elings-park. Tickets will be sold at the door as available, priced at $23 for adults and $18 for seniors and teens. Free parking is available for ticketed guests.