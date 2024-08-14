Santa Barbara Film ‘Salsipuedes Street’ Set For World Premiere Sunday

The feature film Salsipuedes Street will have its world premiere at Carpinteria’s Alcazar Theatre on Sunday. Written by Santa Barbara–based playwright Toby Campion, the film follows the lives of siblings Luis, Angie, and America Vasquez as they struggle to navigate the American Dream after their parent’s deportation.

Shot entirely in the greater Santa Barbara area, Salsipuedes Street is a testament to the Santa Barbara community coming together. The film stars S.B.-based actors Charles Rojas, Jessica Brown, and Anamaria Basave as the three main characters. It also features special appearances by former Goleta Mayors Michael Bennett and Jean Blois, along with band Donna Greene and the Roadhouse Daddies.

Salsipuedes Street was produced by Community Film Studio Santa Barbara (CFSSB). CFSSB is a nonprofit organization that aims to foster and support local talent in the film industry. The community-led organization provides resources and opportunities in the Santa Barbara area for those hoping to pursue a career in film.

More than a hundred local actors, crew members, and volunteers were involved in this project, making it a true community effort. The film’s soundtrack was composed by local duo Emmanuel Fratianni and Laurie Robinson.

The August 18 premiere will be accompanied by a Q&A after the screening. Director Dennis Sandoval and Producer Phebe Mansur will be participating, along with actors Crister De León and Christina Eliason. Audience members will be able to ask questions regarding the film and discuss the themes and content.

Salsipuedes Street premieres on Sunday, August 18, at 5 p.m. at the Alcazar Theatre (4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria). Tickets to the premiere are $12 in advance (click here to purchase) and $15 at the door. Special rates of $9 are available for seniors older than 60 and children younger than 17.

To watch the trailer, click here.