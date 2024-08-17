Santa Barbara’s Iconic Friendship Paddle Set for September 8

This year’s Friendship Paddle honoree, Courtney Brewer, says her love for swimming and the ocean has been a longtime constant in her life. The water has been an integral part of her daily routine for decades. As a swimmer during her college years at UCSB and now an active participant of local swim groups, such as the Santa Barbara Masters Swimming program and the Swim Wild group, Brewer’s devotion to swimming has had a lasting influence on her life. Not only that, but she is also the mother of two very accomplished watermen, Ben (26) and Kelly (23).

And so, it seems only natural that Brewer would be selected as the recipient for the 2024 Friendship Paddle.

The Friendship Paddle started in 2003 as an event intended to celebrate 39-year-old Doug McFadden, who had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. His family and friends banded together, wanting to do something that not only demonstrated love for McFadden but also involved the ocean. In an effort to both harness the healing, inspiring nature of the ocean and bolster McFadden with support, the concept for the Friendship Paddle was born. That year, dozens of paddlers convened on the shoreline for a 24-mile journey across the channel. Since 2003, more than 20 Friendship Paddles have taken place.

Originally from San Francisco, the current Friendship Paddle beneficiary, Courtney Brewer, is a Gaucho alum and beloved kindergarten teacher. She moved to Santa Barbara for college and, after a brief hiatus teaching up north, settled here permanently and taught at Monroe Elementary School for 34 years.

In 2013, Brewer discovered a mole that turned out to be melanoma. She was treated and remained cancer-free until, nine years later, she was diagnosed again in 2022. This fresh diagnosis propelled her into an exhausting years-long cycle of diagnosis, intense treatment, recovery, and re-diagnosis.

Brewer detailed just how much the cancer and cancer treatment took its toll. She continued working that first year after being re-diagnosed, explaining how tasks that she had once handled effortlessly now left her completely deprived of energy. Unfortunately, she recently had to stop teaching after her cancer escalated.

“I did teach through that whole year, and I was so tired. The day would end, and I remember that I’d sit in my chair at the front of the classroom. And I’d see something that I needed at the back. But I would just sit there and look at it. I couldn’t even get up and walk over to the other side of the room,” Brewer said.

At the moment, she is undergoing targeted therapy and immunotherapy, returning for scans every few months.

When asked how it felt to be selected as the recipient for this year’s Friendship Paddle, Brewer defined her emotions as mixed.

“I was truly blown away. Honored and guilty that they chose me because there are so many people suffering out there that should have this support,” she said.

While Brewer and her family have been involved with the Friendship Paddle for years, she noted that she had been oblivious to the extent of support that the Friendship Paddle offers honorees until now, being on the receiving end of it.

Taking a multidimensional approach to support, the Friendship Paddle aims not only to fundraise, but also to uplift honorees emotionally and, generally, to be an event that is enjoyable, something that distracts from the uncertainty that characterizes cancer diagnosis.

Courtney Brewer, left, is the recipient of this year’s Friendship Paddle | Photo: Courtesy

“I hope I’ll be able to describe it well, but the way that one of the people who’s really involved described, it was like, the community just really wants to wrap their arms around you, and help you and lift you up and help you with things you need. And that’s exactly what it feels like. They want to try and take away some of the worries and, and fret and do what they can to give you joy. For whatever time you have left,” Brewer explained.

She acknowledged the significance of the financial support, as well. Cancer is financially crippling. On top of the brutal cost of cancer treatment, Brewer has been unable to keep working. The Friendship Paddle has helped to relieve at least some of the stress related to funding her healthcare.

“I can’t teach right now. I had a certain number of sick days, and those are all gone. Then you go on something called differential pay, which is where they take your substitute’s pay out of yours. And then you’re done…. They don’t pay anymore. They don’t pay for your health coverage. And so, if you haven’t set yourself up with disability or anything like that, I don’t know what people would do,” Brewer explained.

While this process has been harrowing, Brewer expresses that with it, she has found courage. This new, unflinching mindset is epitomized by a new motto that she has started to embrace: “Just say yes.” Brewer recalled that she first heard this slogan from a good friend, Vicki Mills, who began to preach “just say yes” post-retiring. Now graced with lots of time, Mills embraced an attitude of saying yes to everything, which really resonated with Brewer.

“I tend to be someone who’s just more fearful of things. Anyway, I heard her say that. And then I started sort of living by that,” Brewer said, “So that’s why, especially with my life being very unsure how far it will go, I might as well do everything I can. I’m not always positive, but I definitely try to look at the positive and look at that. I have lived for 58 years; some people don’t get that lucky. And I’ve had a good life. I have a lot to be really grateful for so I just tried to stay focused on that.”

The Friendship Paddle honoring Courtney Brewer takes place on Sunday, September 8. For more information and to donate see friendshippaddle.org/current-paddle.