One805!Live Returns with a Star-Studded Lineup for a Night of Rock ’n’ Roll

One805 is back and ready with an exciting lineup for the 2024 One805!LIVE Benefit concert. The final roster of artists was recently announced, and this year, the lineup has a more rock ‘n roll focus, with plenty of exciting performances for all to enjoy. Concertgoers will be able to enjoy a unique blend of rock, pop, folk, and country all in one evening, and all in the name of supporting a great cause — Santa Barbara County First Responders.

Hosted at the home of Kevin Costner, a former recipient of One805’s “Heart of the Community Award,” the event will take place at his oceanside estate in Carpinteria on September 20 from 4-10 p.m.

Joe Bonamassa | Photo: Courtesy

Pink & Dallas Green will be headlining the show and performing as the duo “You + Me.” Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Pink has a home in Santa Barbara County and will be performing with singer-songwriter Green for their folk music duo.

The lineup also features hometown favorite and two-time Grammy Award winner Kenny Loggins, who will have his first performance since his final tour last year. In recognition of his work in Santa Barbara County, One805 will be honoring Loggins as this year’s recipient of the “Heart of the Community Award.”

KLITE Morning Show Host Catherine Remak will also be honored as a recipient of the “Heart of the Community Award” for her volunteerism, activism, and lifelong dedication and support to Santa Barbara area causes.

Other performing artists include Joe Bonamassa, Alan Parsons, Al Stewart, Richard Marx, Alyssa Bonagura, Jordan Asher Huffman, and Plastic Harpoons. And as a cherry on top, One805!LIVE will feature The Santa Barbara Symphony.

A nonprofit organization, One805 works to raise money to support all three primary First Responder agencies in Santa Barbara County. Benefit concerts such as One805LIVE! help to support safety items or equipment, mental health support, and strengthening emergency and disaster preparedness in the community. Since the start of One805 in 2018, the organization has continued to raise money and educate community members about the everyday work of First Responders.

Guests should note that there is no on-site parking or drop-offs, including services such as Uber and Lyft. Instead, guests must arrive on one of the concert-provided shuttles from a designated shuttle pickup/drop-off location.