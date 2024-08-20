Review | Rebelution at the Santa Barbara Bowl

It’s that time of year again, where reggae reigns supreme at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The summer pastime of Rebelution coming to Santa Barbara ensued on back to back nights on August 14-15. The annual visit from the Isla Vista-formed band is always a local favorite on the Bowl concert lineup, where you’re bound to run into a familiar face amongst the reggae loving crowd. A warm summer night set the ideal stage for Rebelution to debut their new Good Vibes Cali Tour 2024 show right at home.

The reggae vibes were set early on with performances by Cydeways, Collie Buddz, and Kolohe Kai. I’ll admit I listened to the opening bands atop of the Bowl, catching the spectacular sunset view overlooking Santa Barbara with some friends I managed to recognize from a distance. Nonetheless, the heavy bass and whiffs of cannabis that arose to the top of the Bowl were signs of a memorable show to come.

Rebelution Good Vibes Cali Tour, Santa Barbara Bowl, August 14, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

When Rebelution took the stage, Isla Vista born lead singer Eric Rachmany was smiling ear to ear. Jamming through the setlist of their best reggae hits, the enthusiastic crowd sang along to their favorite songs such as “Count Me In,” “Lazy Afternoon,” “Green to Black,” and their most popular song “Safe and Sound,” to name a few.

Rebelution showcased its catalog of reggae music that diverges into some rock, folk, pop, and rhythm elements. One moment the bright lasers were sporadic and directionless, flickering on and off while playing the heavy rock influenced song, “Lady in White.” A few songs later they transitioned to a performance of “Fade Away,” which brought the crowd to its feet and sparked lighters and phone flashlights swaying in unison under the night sky. While the contrast of the two songs showed the range of Rebelution’s sound, the spotlight belongs to the way the band naturally connects with the warm and welcoming Santa Barbara audience.

While an impressive stage presence by the Grammy-nominated reggae band is always expected, it’s no surprise that Rachmany’s live vocals are nearly identical to the studio quality versions of Rebelution’s music. Giving Rebelution its unique and distinctive sound since 2004, standout solos by both saxophone (Eric Hirschhorn) and trumpet (Zach Meyerowitz) players enhanced the high-tempo reggae tracks in a bright and bold way, while tooting their horns front and center stage. Original members and UCSB alums Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley hit their marks and delivered on their respective instruments as well.

A new trick up Rebelution’s sleeve or at least since the last time I saw them in 2017, was an updated visual light show that took place behind the band. Not often do you see pulsating lights and lasers in a reggae show, but it added an extra layer of spectacle to the performance. As shimmering bubbles floated through the air and lasers beamed to the sky, the melodic tunes of the guitar and bass went hand in hand during their performance of “Safe and Sound.”

Closing out the hour and a half long concert were performances of “Feeling Alright” and “Bright Side of Life.” Perfect song choices to put an exclamation point to the properly named “Good Vibes” Tour. I’ll be dreaming safe and sound until the good vibes of Rebelution come back around next year at the Bowl.