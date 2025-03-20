The Kitchen Island: From Behind the Scenes to Center Stage

The backstory of today’s kitchen island has roots in the standalone scullery workstations of large estates in the 18th century. In the early 20th century, architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s open-plan homes blurred or eliminated physical barriers between kitchen, dining, and living spaces, with islands serving as important pieces of functional furniture for mingling and food prep. Their mainstream arrival surged in the 1960s as The French Chef hit cooking show featured host Julia Child serving up at-home recipes and radiant joy while stationed at her kitchen island.

Today, kitchen islands honor their ancestral roots as extra countertops for rough-chopping onions and dishing out a quick breakfast before the kids head to school. And in many households, they’ve become the heart of the home, gathering places for family and friends to simply snack, dine, drink or just hang out.

Here’s a handful of favorites from Giffin & Crane, and a bit about the bigger projects they were part of.