Pacific Pride Festival Turns Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park into Vibrant Community Hub

Sunlight sparkled off the glitter and glam seen throughout the Pacific Pride Festival on Saturday, creating the perfect atmosphere for the annual celebration of Santa Barbara’s LGBTQ+ community.

Chase Palm Park was turned into a vibrant melting pot of joyful attendees for the day. People proudly showed off their unique styles and top surgery scars, dancing with their partners and families to lip-syncing drag queens and tracks by Chappell Roan (Gen Z’s Lady Gaga).

Pacific Pride Festival 2024 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

In his opening remarks, the Pacific Pride Foundation’s (PPF) new Executive Director, Julio Roman, reminded the crowd of this year’s theme for the festival, “United in Pride,” which was all about coming together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the power of community. This year’s festival also promoted accessibility, with ASL and Spanish interpreters and a raised stage for those with mobility issues.

Roman offered many sweet sentiments and inspiring quips, which culminated in his promise that, “Together we will stand, we will rise, we will see another day.” The heavy importance of these celebrations — especially in the face of a potentially rights-threatening presidency come 2025 — was definitely felt, but did not obscure the fun.

After Roman’s heartfelt welcome, the pride puppies came out to play for the event’s first-ever Pride Pet Parade — a heartwarming march of furry friends dolled up in rainbows and sparkles.

Bubbles glistening in the sunlight set the scene for people of all ages in cat ears, cowgirl hats, and colorful attire to dance, create art, get their faces painted, play games, and enjoy performances by Santa Barbara’s most beloved drag queens and other performers, leading up to the dual headliners: The Gurls, a sensational trans pop group, and Jessica Wild, a fierce queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Excited attendees, from little kids to older folks, became many of the queens’ surprise backup dancers, doing cartwheels and twirls to the music.

More than 70 community vendors filled the park, from environmental and social justice organizations to church groups to the Neighborhood Clinics, who were offering free health and STI screenings.

“This festival is a celebration for every generation and every identity within the LGBTQ+ community,” said Roman. “I am thrilled to join the team at PPF and celebrate with everyone as we continue our commitment to creating safe spaces and advancing health equality and social justice initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community in Santa Barbara County.”