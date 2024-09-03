Santa Barbara Community Marks Five-Year Anniversary of ‘Conception’ Boat Fire That Killed 34

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

“It’s Labor Day. Families are getting together … Going to the beach … going to barbecues, festivals. But not these families,” began Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

September 2 remains a stark reminder of the day 34 individuals died in a fire aboard the dive boat Conception five years ago. This year’s anniversary landed exactly on Labor Day Monday — the same day the tragedy occurred — for the first time since the 2019 disaster.

Family, friends, and first responders gathered at the Conception Memorial stone at Point Castillo on Santa Barbara’s waterfront this Labor Day to remember their loved ones and call for more safety regulations for passenger vessels.

Family, friends, and first responders gathered and grieved at the ‘Conception’ Memorial stone on Monday, September 2, 2024. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“This was the worst marine disaster NTSB has investigated since it was established,” emphasized Homendy, who was on the scene with the NTSB in 2019. “The worst.”

The boat’s captain, Jerry Boylan, was legally required to assign a crew member to be a “roving night watch” when he led a group of passengers around the Channel Islands for an overnight diving trip. He neglected to do so, and a fire that began while everyone was asleep overtook the boat rapidly. Boylan and four crew members jumped ship. Everyone else on board — all 33 passengers and one crew member — died. Boylan has been sentenced to four years in prison for “seaman’s manslaughter,” but remains out on bail pending appeal.

The NTSB, who investigated the fire, issued recommendations to the U.S. Coast Guard to improve safety on small passenger vessels as a direct result of the Conception incident. While they’ve acted on some, Homendy said, they have failed to provide information on enforcement plans and have not implemented stricter “Safety Management Systems” for passenger vessels.

“How many deaths have to occur? How many families have to stand up here … grieving for their loved ones before action is taken?” Homendy asked. “This is the cost.”

Vicki Moore, who lost her daughter and husband in the fire, said it best. “This was absolutely not an accident. This was a disaster simply waiting to happen.”