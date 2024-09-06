Santa Barbara County DA Rules Deadly Lompoc Police Shooting Was Justified

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office released a statement Thursday ruling the homicide of 20-year-old Connor Jeffrey Amador by Lompoc Police at a Circle K was justified, citing that Amador’s actions “created a reasonable fear of death or injury to officers.”

According to the D.A.’s report, the initial incident took place in late December of last year, when Amador — armed with a handgun that was later determined to be a pellet gun — attempted to rob the Circle K convenience store on Ocean Avenue in Lompoc before fleeing the scene after pistol-whipping a store employee.

At 11:31 p.m., Lompoc Police officers responded to the store, yet were unsuccessful in locating Amador. Officer Tara Newton spoke with the store employee, who was in a state of fear, noting that Amador “had pulled the trigger to his firearm twice during the robbery” but the gun failed to fire.

Approximately two hours later, Amador returned to the Circle K store, armed with a handgun and a machete. The handgun, however, was later determined to be a pellet gun with a CO2 cartridge and a laser sight, according to the DA’s office. Brandishing his weapons, Amador approached a man in his car parked outside the store, banged on the window, and demanded the keys. The man fled through the passenger side door and ran down the street yelling for help while Amador chased behind. Once the man informed Amador that the keys were in the ignition, Amador stopped chasing, allowing the man to call the police and report the incident.

Amador re-entered the Circle K and held the gun to an employee’s head while waving the machete in the air. When the employee was unable to open the register or the safe, Amador knocked over merchandise and exited the store. Parts of these interactions were captured by the store’s security cameras.

Officer Newton arrived at the store and found Amador standing next to the parked car. Newton drew her service weapon and pointed it at Amador. Soon after, Officer Alexander Justice arrived on-scene, drew his service AR-15 rifle, and yelled at Amador to get on the ground. Amador did not comply with the officer’s commands.

As Officer Newton — who wanted to transition from her handgun to her rifle — turned around, Amador pointed his gun at her. Newton heard three or four gunshots, but was unaware who they were fired by. In fear that Amador was going to shoot Newton, according to the report, Officer Justice fired his rifle three times. The report notes that it was less than one minute from the time Officer Newton arrived to when Officer Justice fired his rifle at Amador. After the officers tried unsuccessfully to render medical aid, Amador was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following Amador’s death, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke to his family and girlfriend. Investigators learned that Amador’s brother had died two years earlier, and that earlier on the night of the robbery, Amador sent suicidal text messages.

“I’m just letting [you] know don’t text me [no] more. I’ma get into a shootout with the police,” read one text found on Amador’s phone after a search warrant was obtained for the device.

The DA’s office cites that a peace officer is justified in using deadly force when the officer reasonably believes that such force is necessary. Fearing that Amador was going to shoot his colleagues, Officer Justice’s use of deadly force was, according to the DA’s office, justified.

“These events happened very quickly” stated District Attorney John Savrnoch, “without time for the officers to employ any de-escalation tactics or alternative techniques.”