Tap Your Toes to the Musical ‘Once’ at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre

Once, the indie movie with an Academy Award–winning ballad (“Falling Slowly”), evolved into an off-, then on-Broadway sensation that now enjoys popularity in regional theaters around the country. The Rubicon Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Once (written by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová; directed by Michael Michetti) brings this lovely musical reverie to an intimate Irish pub setting built on downtown Ventura’s Rubicon stage.

The tale told in Once leans toward “vibes” more than a strict, event-based narrative — artists lost in the inspirational doldrums, desperately seeking sparks of passion, find each other — but the journey is expressive and sensorial. “Guy is shut down from the world and has decided to no longer take risks or chances and no longer live a big life,” says Shawn William Smith, who plays the leading character, “Guy.” “When Girl shows up in his life, she incites a start to healing,” says Smith.

The Rubicon Theatre’s production of ‘Once’ | Photo: Courtesy

Shawn W. Smith as Guy and Maddie Eaton as Girl in the Rubicon Theatre’s production of ‘Once’ | Photo: Courtesy

The Rubicon Theatre’s production of ‘Once’ | Photo: Courtesy

While much of the dramatic action takes place within the pub, the out-of-scene performers are generally visible on the stage peripheries, giving the sense, says Smith, of “telling the story in real time.” Meanwhile, Michetti likens Once to a long-form Irish-style story-song.

Beyond the maybe/maybe not flint strike between Guy and Girl, Once is also a blissful expression of the excitement and pleasure of the communal musical experience. With the setting in Dublin, much of the show’s music has an Irish folk influence, though the characters are from different countries, backgrounds, and cultures, infusing an international flavor to the sound.

“There’s this sense of community, a sense of ensemble coming together to make something despite not playing the same musical style,” says Michetti, “yet finding joy and satisfaction in the collaboration of making music.”

Once runs at the Rubicon Theatre (1006 E. Main St., Ventura) September 13 through October 6. See rubicontheatre.org for tickets and details.