Santa Barbara Woman Identified in Recent Death at Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara resident Susan Vaughn, 64, was identified as the woman who died after reportedly jumping off of Stearns Wharf, according to a report released by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 3, when the woman, who was later identified as Vaughn, was found dead in the ocean at the beach in Santa Barbara. Police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale stated in a release that the woman had “voluntarily jumped over the railing and into the ocean.”

Despite efforts by a bystander who jumped in after Vaughn, as well as further life-saving measures taken by those on a nearby civilian boat, “the woman was pronounced dead when the boat got to shore,” according to police.

“The cause and manner of death are pending,” said Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “However, this death does not appear suspicious.”